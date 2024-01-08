The Southern Jaguars (5-7, 0-0 SWAC) play the Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-6, 0-0 SWAC) in a clash of SWAC squads at 9:00 PM ET on Monday.

Prairie View A&M vs. Southern Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 8

Monday, January 8 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Prairie View A&M Players to Watch

Brian Myles: 8.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Charles Smith IV: 13.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Chris Felix Jr.: 11.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Andre Nunley: 4.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

4.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Javontae Hopkins: 11.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Southern Players to Watch

Tai'Reon Joseph: 19.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

19.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Tidjiane Dioumassi: 7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Brandon Davis: 10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaronn Wilkens: 5.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Derrick Tezeno: 6.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Prairie View A&M vs. Southern Stat Comparison

Southern Rank Southern AVG Prairie View A&M AVG Prairie View A&M Rank 232nd 72.9 Points Scored 71.2 270th 318th 77.8 Points Allowed 76.9 307th 351st 31.1 Rebounds 34.1 280th 230th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 9.2 182nd 229th 7.0 3pt Made 5.3 336th 196th 13.3 Assists 10.0 344th 311th 13.6 Turnovers 12.8 268th

