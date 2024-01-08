SWAC Men’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There are four games featuring a SWAC team on Monday in college basketball action.
SWAC Men's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Texas Southern Tigers at Grambling Tigers
|8:30 PM ET
|-
|Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils
|8:30 PM ET
|YouTube
|Alabama State Hornets at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
|8:30 PM ET
|-
|Prairie View A&M Panthers at Southern Jaguars
|9:00 PM ET
|-
