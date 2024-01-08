The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (6-6, 0-0 Southland) face the Houston Christian Huskies (2-9, 0-0 Southland) in a clash of Southland teams at 8:00 PM ET on Monday. The game airs on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Christian Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Texas A&M-CC Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M-CC Players to Watch

Garry Clark: 10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Dian Wright-Forde: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Dayne Prim: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Lance Amir-Paul: 9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Owen Dease: 6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Houston Christian Players to Watch

Michael Imariagbe: 11.7 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

11.7 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK Marcus Greene: 14.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Bonke Maring: 8.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Pierce Bazil: 8.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

8.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Jay Alvarez: 14.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Christian Stat Comparison

Texas A&M-CC Rank Texas A&M-CC AVG Houston Christian AVG Houston Christian Rank 147th 76.3 Points Scored 69.6 292nd 105th 67.6 Points Allowed 83.2 357th 24th 41.8 Rebounds 40.8 39th 19th 12.3 Off. Rebounds 10.7 69th 322nd 5.6 3pt Made 4.2 358th 81st 15.5 Assists 12.3 264th 259th 12.7 Turnovers 16.5 362nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.