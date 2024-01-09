Baylor vs. BYU January 9 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's Big 12 slate includes the Baylor Bears (10-2, 0-0 Big 12) facing the BYU Cougars (11-1, 0-0 Big 12) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Baylor vs. BYU Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 9
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Baylor Players to Watch
- Rayj Dennis: 13.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ja'Kobe Walter: 15.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Yves Missi: 10.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Jalen Bridges: 9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Jayden Nunn: 10.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
BYU Players to Watch
- Spencer Johnson: 11.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Noah Waterman: 11.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Richie Saunders: 11.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaxson Robinson: 16.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Trevin Knell: 11.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Baylor vs. BYU Stat Comparison
|Baylor Rank
|Baylor AVG
|BYU AVG
|BYU Rank
|8th
|88.4
|Points Scored
|90.1
|6th
|119th
|68.5
|Points Allowed
|61.0
|11th
|190th
|36.5
|Rebounds
|44.3
|7th
|59th
|10.8
|Off. Rebounds
|11.6
|29th
|35th
|9.6
|3pt Made
|12.8
|1st
|39th
|16.7
|Assists
|22.2
|1st
|181st
|11.8
|Turnovers
|9.5
|32nd
