Tuesday's SEC schedule includes the Auburn Tigers (9-2, 0-0 SEC) against the Texas A&M Aggies (8-4, 0-0 SEC), at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Texas A&M vs. Auburn Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 9

Tuesday, January 9 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Texas A&M Players to Watch

Wade Taylor IV: 17.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Henry Coleman III: 12.2 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.2 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Andersson Garcia: 4.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

4.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Solomon Washington: 5.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Jace Carter: 7.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Auburn Players to Watch

Johni Broome: 14.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK

14.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK Jaylin Williams: 10.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Aden Holloway: 11.5 PTS, 1.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.5 PTS, 1.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Chad Baker: 8.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Tre Donaldson: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Texas A&M vs. Auburn Stat Comparison

Auburn Rank Auburn AVG Texas A&M AVG Texas A&M Rank 36th 83.1 Points Scored 75.9 160th 81st 66.6 Points Allowed 67.7 107th 57th 40.0 Rebounds 41.4 27th 29th 11.6 Off. Rebounds 16.1 1st 182nd 7.5 3pt Made 7.0 229th 14th 18.5 Assists 12.7 238th 76th 10.5 Turnovers 9.3 22nd

