Tuesday's SEC schedule includes the Auburn Tigers (9-2, 0-0 SEC) against the Texas A&M Aggies (8-4, 0-0 SEC), at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Texas A&M vs. Auburn Game Information

Texas A&M Players to Watch

  • Wade Taylor IV: 17.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Henry Coleman III: 12.2 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Andersson Garcia: 4.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Solomon Washington: 5.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jace Carter: 7.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Auburn Players to Watch

  • Johni Broome: 14.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Jaylin Williams: 10.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Aden Holloway: 11.5 PTS, 1.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Chad Baker: 8.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tre Donaldson: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Texas A&M vs. Auburn Stat Comparison

Auburn Rank Auburn AVG Texas A&M AVG Texas A&M Rank
36th 83.1 Points Scored 75.9 160th
81st 66.6 Points Allowed 67.7 107th
57th 40.0 Rebounds 41.4 27th
29th 11.6 Off. Rebounds 16.1 1st
182nd 7.5 3pt Made 7.0 229th
14th 18.5 Assists 12.7 238th
76th 10.5 Turnovers 9.3 22nd

