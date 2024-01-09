Texas A&M vs. Auburn January 9 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's SEC schedule includes the Auburn Tigers (9-2, 0-0 SEC) against the Texas A&M Aggies (8-4, 0-0 SEC), at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Texas A&M vs. Auburn Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 9
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Texas A&M Players to Watch
- Wade Taylor IV: 17.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Henry Coleman III: 12.2 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Andersson Garcia: 4.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Solomon Washington: 5.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jace Carter: 7.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Auburn Players to Watch
- Johni Broome: 14.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Jaylin Williams: 10.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Aden Holloway: 11.5 PTS, 1.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chad Baker: 8.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tre Donaldson: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Texas A&M vs. Auburn Stat Comparison
|Auburn Rank
|Auburn AVG
|Texas A&M AVG
|Texas A&M Rank
|36th
|83.1
|Points Scored
|75.9
|160th
|81st
|66.6
|Points Allowed
|67.7
|107th
|57th
|40.0
|Rebounds
|41.4
|27th
|29th
|11.6
|Off. Rebounds
|16.1
|1st
|182nd
|7.5
|3pt Made
|7.0
|229th
|14th
|18.5
|Assists
|12.7
|238th
|76th
|10.5
|Turnovers
|9.3
|22nd
