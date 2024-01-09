The Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-5, 0-0 Big 12) meet a fellow Big 12 opponent, the Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-2, 0-0 Big 12), on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at United Supermarkets Arena. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Texas Tech Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Joe Toussaint: 14.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Warren Washington: 9.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

9.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK Pop Isaacs: 14.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Darrion Williams: 9.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Chance McMillian: 8.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

Javon Small: 15.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Eric Dailey Jr.: 9.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Quion Williams: 7.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Brandon Garrison: 5.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

5.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK Mike Marsh: 7.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State Stat Comparison

Texas Tech Rank Texas Tech AVG Oklahoma State AVG Oklahoma State Rank 164th 75.7 Points Scored 74.7 188th 63rd 65.5 Points Allowed 66.8 87th 109th 38.4 Rebounds 37.2 158th 117th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 8.8 209th 89th 8.5 3pt Made 9.7 31st 133rd 14.3 Assists 16.7 39th 153rd 11.5 Turnovers 12.5 245th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.