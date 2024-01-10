On Wednesday, January 10, 2024, the Detroit Pistons (2-28) take the court against the San Antonio Spurs (4-25) at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and BSSW.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Spurs vs. Pistons Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSDET, BSSW

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Spurs Games

Spurs Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Victor Wembanyama gives the Spurs 18.3 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 3 blocked shots (first in league).

On a per-game basis, Keldon Johnson gets the Spurs 17.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Spurs are getting 12.9 points, 6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Zach Collins this year.

Jeremy Sochan is averaging 11 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. He is making 43.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.9% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per game.

Devin Vassell gives the Spurs 18.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while averaging 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham averages 23 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7 assists per contest, shooting 44.5% from the field and 33.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Ausar Thompson posts 9.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Jaden Ivey averages 12.4 points, 3.2 boards and 3.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Killian Hayes averages 9.1 points, 4.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds.

Jalen Duren averages 12.5 points, 2.6 assists and 11.2 boards.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spurs vs. Pistons Stat Comparison

Pistons Spurs 109.3 Points Avg. 110.9 120.8 Points Allowed Avg. 123.2 46.5% Field Goal % 45.4% 33.5% Three Point % 34.5%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.