Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State January 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2) meet a fellow Big 12 opponent, the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (7-4), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET.
Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Texas Tech Players to Watch
- Bailey Maupin: 15.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jasmine Shavers: 15.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kilah Freelon: 9.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordyn Merritt: 7.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Elina Arike: 5.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Oklahoma State Players to Watch
- Stailee Heard: 15.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Anna Gret Asi: 13.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 7.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Quincy Noble: 11.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lior Garzon: 11.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Rylee Langerman: 7.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
