The Texas Longhorns (13-0) face the TCU Horned Frogs (13-0) in a clash of Big 12 teams at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Texas vs. TCU Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Texas Players to Watch

Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK

16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK Madison Booker: 11.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Amina Muhammad: 8.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Shaylee Gonzales: 10.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

TCU Players to Watch

Sedona Prince: 21 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 3.3 BLK

21 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 3.3 BLK Madison Conner: 22.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

22.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 10.1 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK

10.1 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK Jaden Owens: 7.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 7.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 7.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Aaliyah Roberson: 7.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

