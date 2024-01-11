The Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-3) meet a fellow Southland squad, the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (5-4), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Incarnate Word Game Information

Texas A&M-Commerce Players to Watch

Mia Deck: 11.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Mary Delgado: 13.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordyn Newsome: 11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Dorian Norris: 7.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Ahmya Boyce: 9.9 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Incarnate Word Players to Watch

Nina De Leon Negron: 9.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0 BLK Destiny Terrell: 7.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Jorja Elliott: 8.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

8.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Aliyah Collins: 10.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK

10.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK Chloe Storer: 5.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

