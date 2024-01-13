Saturday's WAC slate includes the Cal Baptist Lancers (8-5, 1-1 WAC) playing the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-8, 0-2 WAC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Abilene Christian vs. Cal Baptist Game Information

Abilene Christian Players to Watch

  • Airion Simmons: 12.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ali Abdou Dibba: 15.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Hunter Jack Madden: 12.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Cameron Steele: 6.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Kavion McClain: 5.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Cal Baptist Players to Watch

  • Dominique Daniels Jr.: 18.2 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Hunter Goodrick: 9.0 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Yvan Ouedraogo: 10.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Blondeau Tchoukuiengo: 10.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brantly Stevenson: 8.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Abilene Christian vs. Cal Baptist Stat Comparison

Cal Baptist Rank Cal Baptist AVG Abilene Christian AVG Abilene Christian Rank
287th 69.9 Points Scored 76.4 153rd
57th 65.5 Points Allowed 76.0 293rd
78th 39.3 Rebounds 33.9 296th
59th 10.8 Off. Rebounds 8.2 257th
262nd 6.6 3pt Made 6.0 304th
334th 10.8 Assists 13.9 153rd
137th 11.3 Turnovers 13.1 289th

