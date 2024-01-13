Baylor vs. Cincinnati January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Cincinnati Bearcats (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) meet a fellow Big 12 squad, the Baylor Bears (10-2, 0-0 Big 12), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Foster Pavilion. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN.
Baylor vs. Cincinnati Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Baylor Players to Watch
- Rayj Dennis: 13.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ja'Kobe Walter: 15.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Yves Missi: 10.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Jalen Bridges: 9.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK
- Jayden Nunn: 10.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Cincinnati Players to Watch
- Viktor Lakhin: 13.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK
- Dan Skillings Jr.: 11.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Day Day Thomas: 11.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- John Newman III: 9.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jizzle James: 8.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Baylor vs. Cincinnati Stat Comparison
|Baylor Rank
|Baylor AVG
|Cincinnati AVG
|Cincinnati Rank
|8th
|88.4
|Points Scored
|82.1
|46th
|122nd
|68.5
|Points Allowed
|65.8
|69th
|191st
|36.5
|Rebounds
|43.8
|8th
|59th
|10.8
|Off. Rebounds
|13.2
|9th
|35th
|9.6
|3pt Made
|8.3
|97th
|40th
|16.7
|Assists
|17
|32nd
|182nd
|11.8
|Turnovers
|10
|51st
