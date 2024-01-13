Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M-Commerce January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Southland schedule includes the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-6, 0-0 Southland) facing the Houston Christian Huskies (2-9, 0-0 Southland) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Houston Christian Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Houston Christian Players to Watch
- Michael Imariagbe: 11.7 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Marcus Greene: 14.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Bonke Maring: 8.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Pierce Bazil: 8.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Jay Alvarez: 14.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas A&M-Commerce Players to Watch
- Jerome Brewer Jr.: 14.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Kalen Williams: 14.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Tommie Lewis: 10.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Alonzo Dodd: 5.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zondrick Garrett: 6.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Stat Comparison
|Texas A&M-Commerce Rank
|Texas A&M-Commerce AVG
|Houston Christian AVG
|Houston Christian Rank
|137th
|76.9
|Points Scored
|69.6
|292nd
|245th
|73.5
|Points Allowed
|83.2
|356th
|305th
|33.5
|Rebounds
|40.8
|40th
|297th
|7.6
|Off. Rebounds
|10.7
|71st
|14th
|10.2
|3pt Made
|4.2
|358th
|32nd
|17
|Assists
|12.3
|267th
|197th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|16.5
|362nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.