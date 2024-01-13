Saturday's CUSA schedule includes the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-8, 0-0 CUSA) versus the Sam Houston Bearkats (6-8, 0-0 CUSA) at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Sam Houston vs. Middle Tennessee Game Information

Sam Houston Players to Watch

Davon Barnes: 14.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Lamar Wilkerson: 12.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Middle Tennessee Players to Watch

Elias King: 12.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sam Houston vs. Middle Tennessee Stat Comparison

Middle Tennessee Rank Middle Tennessee AVG Sam Houston AVG Sam Houston Rank 350th 63.4 Points Scored 70.3 282nd 99th 67.4 Points Allowed 73.6 247th 241st 35.2 Rebounds 36.6 188th 137th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 9.8 122nd 302nd 6.0 3pt Made 7.0 234th 354th 9.7 Assists 12.8 233rd 288th 13.1 Turnovers 13.5 308th

