Saturday's WAC schedule includes the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (8-5) versus the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-8), at 3:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

SFA vs. Southern Utah Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other SFA Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SFA Players to Watch

Kurstyn Harden: 16.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Destini Lombard: 11.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Kyla Deck: 12.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Zoe Nelson: 8.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Tyler McCliment-Call: 8.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Southern Utah Players to Watch

Megan Smith: 16.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.7 BLK

16.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.7 BLK Ava Uhrich: 12.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Daylani Ballena: 14.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Samantha Johnston: 7.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Charli Kay: 6.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.