Saturday's WAC slate includes the Tarleton State Texans (4-7) against the Grand Canyon Antelopes (10-3), at 3:00 PM ET.

Tarleton State vs. Grand Canyon Game Information

Tarleton State Players to Watch

Elise Turrubiates: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Teresa Da Silva: 10.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Faith Acker: 12.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

12.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK Jakoriah Long: 9.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Tyler Jackson: 6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

Trinity San Antonio: 11.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Tiarra Brown: 10.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK Naudia Evans: 10.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Olivia Lane: 7.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Shay Fano: 6.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

