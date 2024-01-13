Saturday's Big 12 schedule includes the Oklahoma Sooners (7-5) facing the Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-2) at 3:00 PM ET.

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma Game Information

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Bailey Maupin: 15.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Jasmine Shavers: 14.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Kilah Freelon: 9.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Jordyn Merritt: 7.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

7.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Elina Arike: 5.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Oklahoma Players to Watch

Skylar Vann: 13.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Sahara Williams: 10.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Payton Verhulst: 11.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Lexy Keys: 8.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Aubrey Joens: 11.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

