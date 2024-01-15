Spurs vs. Hawks January 15 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Antonio Spurs (5-27), on Monday, January 15, 2024 at State Farm Arena, play the Atlanta Hawks (13-19). The game starts at 3:30 PM ET on TNT.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Spurs vs. Hawks Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Monday, January 15
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max!
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Spurs Games
- January 4 at home vs the Bucks
- January 10 at the Pistons
- January 7 at the Cavaliers
- January 13 at home vs the Bulls
- January 2 at the Grizzlies
Spurs Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Victor Wembanyama gives the Spurs 18.9 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 3.1 blocked shots (first in league).
- The Spurs are getting 17.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Keldon Johnson this year.
- Devin Vassell is putting up 18.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. He is making 46.3% of his shots from the floor and 36.5% from 3-point range, with 2.6 treys per contest.
- The Spurs are receiving 10.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game from Jeremy Sochan this season.
- Tre Jones is putting up 8.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest. He is sinking 46.9% of his shots from the floor.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young posts 28.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 11.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Dejounte Murray posts 20.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (seventh in league) and 0.3 blocks.
- Clint Capela averages 12.0 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 59.1% from the field (ninth in league).
- Bogdan Bogdanovic posts 17.5 points, 3.3 boards and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 44.0% from the field and 37.9% from downtown with 3.3 made treys per game (seventh in league).
- Saddiq Bey posts 12.9 points, 6.6 boards and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 44.9% from the floor and 34.7% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Spurs vs. Hawks Stat Comparison
|Hawks
|Spurs
|122.2
|Points Avg.
|111.3
|122.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|123.3
|47.0%
|Field Goal %
|45.5%
|37.1%
|Three Point %
|34.3%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.