Tuesday's SEC slate includes the Arkansas Razorbacks (9-4, 0-0 SEC) versus the Texas A&M Aggies (9-4, 0-0 SEC) at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Texas A&M Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M Players to Watch

Wade Taylor IV: 17.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Henry Coleman III: 12.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

12.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Andersson Garcia: 5.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

5.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Jace Carter: 7.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Solomon Washington: 5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arkansas Players to Watch

Tramon Mark: 17 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

17 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Trevon Brazile: 9.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

9.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK Khalif Battle: 14.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

14.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK Davonte Davis: 7.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

7.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Chandler Lawson: 5.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Stat Comparison

Arkansas Rank Arkansas AVG Texas A&M AVG Texas A&M Rank 45th 82.3 Points Scored 76.2 160th 299th 76.4 Points Allowed 66.6 88th 132nd 37.7 Rebounds 43.1 11th 250th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 16.9 1st 248th 6.8 3pt Made 6.7 254th 265th 12.3 Assists 12.6 246th 156th 11.5 Turnovers 9.6 31st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.