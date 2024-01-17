Wednesday's Big 12 slate includes the Houston Cougars (13-0, 0-0 Big 12) meeting the Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Houston vs. Texas Tech Game Information

Houston Players to Watch

  • Jamal Shead: 9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • LJ Cryer: 16.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Emanuel Sharp: 13.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • J'wan Roberts: 7.5 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Ja'Vier Francis: 6.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

Texas Tech Players to Watch

  • Warren Washington: 9.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Pop Isaacs: 16 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Joe Toussaint: 14.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Darrion Williams: 9.5 PTS, 7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Chance McMillian: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Houston vs. Texas Tech Stat Comparison

Houston Rank Houston AVG Texas Tech AVG Texas Tech Rank
165th 75.9 Points Scored 78 108th
1st 49.4 Points Allowed 64.5 43rd
27th 41.2 Rebounds 38 122nd
2nd 15 Off. Rebounds 9.5 149th
135th 8 3pt Made 8.9 67th
149th 13.9 Assists 15.2 94th
11th 8.8 Turnovers 10.8 99th

