Thursday's WAC slate includes the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-6) playing the Tarleton State Texans (4-8) at 7:00 PM ET.

Tarleton State vs. Abilene Christian Game Information

Tarleton State Players to Watch

Faith Acker: 11.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Elise Turrubiates: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Teresa Da Silva: 10 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

10 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Jakoriah Long: 10.1 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.1 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Tyler Jackson: 6.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Abilene Christian Players to Watch

Bella Earle: 12.2 PTS, 7.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.2 PTS, 7.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Payton Hull: 15.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Aspen Thornton: 10.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK Addison Martin: 11.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Clare Traeger: 3.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

