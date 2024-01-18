The Texas State Bobcats (10-4) face the Troy Trojans (4-8) in a clash of Sun Belt teams at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Texas State vs. Troy Game Information

Texas State Players to Watch

  • Ja'Niah Henson: 14 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jaylin Foster: 8.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tiffany Tullis: 7.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Timia Jefferson: 11.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Nicole Leff: 4.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Troy Players to Watch

  • Ja'Mia Hollings: 12.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Tai'Sheka Porchia: 12.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Shaulana Wagner: 6.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Nia Daniel: 12 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Makayia Hallmon: 16 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

