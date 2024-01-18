UT Rio Grande Valley vs. UT Arlington January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-11) play the UT Arlington Mavericks (5-8) in a clash of WAC teams at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. UT Arlington Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
UT Rio Grande Valley Players to Watch
- Kade Hackerott: 11.0 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Iyana Dorsey: 16.1 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Charlotte O'Keefe: 7.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Arianna Sturdivant: 9.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mele Kailahi: 6.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
UT Arlington Players to Watch
- Avery Brittingham: 12.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Gia Adams: 11.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Taliyah Clark: 12.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Adela Valkova: 9.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Nya Threatt: 6.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
