The San Antonio Spurs (5-29), on Friday, January 19, 2024 at Spectrum Center, go up against the Charlotte Hornets (8-25). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSSW.

Spurs vs. Hornets Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 19

Friday, January 19 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, BSSW

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama delivers 19.2 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game for the Spurs.

Keldon Johnson is putting up 17.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest. He's draining 45.7% of his shots from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per game.

Devin Vassell is averaging 18.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. He is draining 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.9% from 3-point range, with 2.7 treys per contest.

Jeremy Sochan is averaging 10.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest. He is sinking 43.2% of his shots from the field.

Tre Jones gets the Spurs 8.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest while putting up 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Hornets Players to Watch

Terry Rozier puts up 23.7 points, 7.1 assists and 3.8 boards per game.

Miles Bridges posts 20.4 points, 3.0 assists and 7.0 rebounds per contest.

P.J. Washington puts up 13.0 points, 5.2 boards and 2.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Brandon Miller averages 14.7 points, 3.8 boards and 2.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Nick Richards averages 8.7 points, 0.7 assists and 7.3 boards.

Spurs vs. Hornets Stat Comparison

Hornets Spurs 109.5 Points Avg. 111.2 120.1 Points Allowed Avg. 122.9 46.5% Field Goal % 45.5% 35.7% Three Point % 34.2%

