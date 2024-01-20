The UCF Knights (9-4, 0-1 Big 12) play a fellow Big 12 opponent, the Houston Cougars (14-0, 1-0 Big 12), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Fertitta Center. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Houston vs. UCF Game Information

Houston Players to Watch

Jamal Shead: 9.7 PTS, 4 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.7 BLK LJ Cryer: 17.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Emanuel Sharp: 13.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK J'wan Roberts: 7.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Ja'Vier Francis: 6.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK

UCF Players to Watch

Jaylin Sellers: 17.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Darius Johnson: 13.9 PTS, 3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.9 PTS, 3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Ibrahima Diallo: 6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK

6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK Shemarri Allen: 7.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Marchelus Avery: 10.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Houston vs. UCF Stat Comparison

Houston Rank Houston AVG UCF AVG UCF Rank 131st 76.9 Points Scored 76.5 145th 1st 49.8 Points Allowed 65.2 49th 25th 41.1 Rebounds 40.5 39th 2nd 14.6 Off. Rebounds 11.3 40th 124th 8.1 3pt Made 7.4 196th 139th 14.1 Assists 12.8 230th 8th 8.5 Turnovers 12.3 238th

