Saturday's CUSA schedule includes the Liberty Flames (11-5, 0-1 CUSA) versus the Sam Houston Bearkats (8-8, 1-0 CUSA), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Sam Houston vs. Liberty Game Information

Sam Houston Players to Watch

Davon Barnes: 14.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Damon Nicholas Jr.: 8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Lamar Wilkerson: 13.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaden Ray: 6.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

6.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Kian Scroggins: 6.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Liberty Players to Watch

Zach Cleveland: 11.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK Kyle Rode: 12.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Kaden Metheny: 11.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

11.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Joseph Venzant: 5.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Colin Porter: 8.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Sam Houston vs. Liberty Stat Comparison

Liberty Rank Liberty AVG Sam Houston AVG Sam Houston Rank 115th 77.6 Points Scored 72.4 247th 10th 61.9 Points Allowed 72.5 215th 145th 37.2 Rebounds 37.3 142nd 181st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 9.8 119th 9th 10.8 3pt Made 7.5 182nd 20th 17.6 Assists 13.7 167th 15th 8.9 Turnovers 13 286th

