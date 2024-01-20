The SMU Mustangs (10-5, 1-1 AAC) play the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-5, 0-2 AAC) in a clash of AAC teams at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

SMU vs. Tulsa Game Information

SMU Players to Watch

  • Zhuric Phelps: 14.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Chuck Harris: 12.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tyreek Smith: 7.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Samuell Williamson: 8.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Keon Ambrose-Hylton: 8.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Tulsa Players to Watch

  • PJ Haggerty: 17.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Cobe Williams: 12.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jared Garcia: 9.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Isaiah Barnes: 9.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tyshawn Archie: 8.4 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

SMU vs. Tulsa Stat Comparison

SMU Rank SMU AVG Tulsa AVG Tulsa Rank
189th 74.5 Points Scored 75.6 169th
9th 61.7 Points Allowed 66.6 80th
31st 40.9 Rebounds 37.0 155th
35th 11.4 Off. Rebounds 8.6 227th
219th 7.1 3pt Made 7.8 154th
62nd 15.7 Assists 12.3 268th
208th 12.0 Turnovers 14.1 332nd

