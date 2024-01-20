Spurs vs. Wizards January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 1:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Antonio Spurs (5-29), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Capital One Arena, go up against the Washington Wizards (6-29). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSSW.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Spurs vs. Wizards Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MNMT, BSSW
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Spurs Games
- January 13 at home vs the Bulls
- January 10 at the Pistons
- January 15 at the Hawks
- January 12 at home vs the Hornets
- January 7 at the Cavaliers
Spurs Players to Watch
- Victor Wembanyama is averaging 19.2 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He's also sinking 44.9% of his shots from the field and 29.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per game.
- The Spurs are receiving 17.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from Keldon Johnson this year.
- The Spurs are receiving 18.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Devin Vassell this year.
- The Spurs are getting 10.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game from Jeremy Sochan this season.
- Tre Jones is averaging 8.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. He is sinking 46.5% of his shots from the floor.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kyle Kuzma posts 22.6 points, 4.1 assists and 5.8 boards per game.
- Tyus Jones averages 12.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Deni Avdija puts up 11.9 points, 3.9 assists and 6.0 rebounds per contest.
- Daniel Gafford averages 10.5 points, 7.6 boards and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 68.8% from the field (first in league).
- Jordan Poole puts up 16.3 points, 2.4 boards and 3.6 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Spurs vs. Wizards Stat Comparison
|Wizards
|Spurs
|115.1
|Points Avg.
|111.2
|126.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|122.9
|47.9%
|Field Goal %
|45.5%
|35.3%
|Three Point %
|34.2%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.