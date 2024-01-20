Saturday's Southland schedule includes the SE Louisiana Lions (6-7) against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-6) at 2:00 PM ET.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. SE Louisiana Game Information

Texas A&M-Commerce Players to Watch

Mia Deck: 13.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Mary Delgado: 13.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordyn Newsome: 12.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Ahmya Boyce: 10.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Dorian Norris: 6.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

SE Louisiana Players to Watch

Hailey Giaratano: 12.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Taylor Bell: 9.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Cheyanne Daniels: 10.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Jalencia Pierre: 6.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Kennedy Paul: 5.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

