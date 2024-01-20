Saturday's WAC schedule includes the Abilene Christian Wildcats (6-8, 1-2 WAC) against the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-9, 1-3 WAC) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UT Arlington vs. Abilene Christian Game Information

UT Arlington Players to Watch

Shemar Wilson: 12.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.1 BLK

12.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.1 BLK DaJuan Gordon: 9.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Makaih Williams: 9.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Akili Vining: 8.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Dwayne Koroma: 4.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Abilene Christian Players to Watch

Airion Simmons: 12.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Ali Abdou Dibba: 15.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Hunter Jack Madden: 12.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Kavion McClain: 6.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Cameron Steele: 6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

UT Arlington vs. Abilene Christian Stat Comparison

Abilene Christian Rank Abilene Christian AVG UT Arlington AVG UT Arlington Rank 120th 77.4 Points Scored 72.5 243rd 309th 76.9 Points Allowed 74.7 267th 289th 33.9 Rebounds 38.1 111th 271st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 11.3 40th 313th 5.9 3pt Made 8.7 74th 139th 14.1 Assists 15.5 72nd 300th 13.2 Turnovers 15 352nd

