Saturday's WAC slate includes the Tarleton State Texans (4-8) versus the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-12) at 3:00 PM ET.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Tarleton State Game Information

UT Rio Grande Valley Players to Watch

Kade Hackerott: 11.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK Iyana Dorsey: 16.5 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.5 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Charlotte O'Keefe: 7.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1.2 BLK

7.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1.2 BLK Arianna Sturdivant: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Mele Kailahi: 6.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Tarleton State Players to Watch

Faith Acker: 11.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Elise Turrubiates: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Teresa Da Silva: 10 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

10 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Jakoriah Long: 10.1 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.1 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Tyler Jackson: 6.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

