The Baylor Bears (1-0) are in the conversation to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 college basketball season, as oddsmakers have listed them at +6000 on the moneyline, the best odds in the Big 12 and the 19th-best odds among all college basketball squads.

Head to Ticketmaster to get tickets to see Baylor play in person!

The Bears are set to match up with the Utah Utes in a home contest on Tuesday, November 14. This battle tips off at 7:30 PM ET.

Bears NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +6000 (Bet $100 to win $6000)

Head to BetMGM to place a futures bet today!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Baylor Team Stats

With 85.0 points per game on offense, Baylor is 63rd in college basketball. At the other end, it allows 53.0 points per contest, which ranks 95th in college basketball.

Looking to place a futures bet on Baylor? Sign up with BetMGM today to make your picks!

Baylor Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Baylor is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.