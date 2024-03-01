North Texas Women's Basketball Odds to Win 2024 March Madness
The North Texas Eagles (2-1) are potential contenders to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 college basketball season, as sportsbooks have listed them at +2500 on the moneyline, the best odds in the AAC and the 13th-best odds among all college basketball squads.
Thursday's schedule features a road matchup for the Eagles versus the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks. Tipoff is set for 7:30 PM ET.
Eagles NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2500 (Bet $100 to win $2500)
North Texas Team Stats
- The Eagles are 2-0 at home and 0-1 on the road this year.
- On offense, North Texas is scoring 85.0 points per game (50th-ranked in college basketball). It is ceding 58.7 points per contest at the other end of the court (125th-ranked).
North Texas Quadrant Records
- Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-1 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0
- North Texas has one loss against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the fifth-most in the country.
Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus
Team Leaders
- Desiray Kernal: 15.0 PTS, 2.7 STL, 57.1 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)
- Jaaucklyn Moore: 19.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 54.5 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)
- Tommisha Lampkin: 10.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK, 50.0 FG%
- Desiree Wooten: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
