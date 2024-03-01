The North Texas Eagles (2-1) are potential contenders to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 college basketball season, as sportsbooks have listed them at +2500 on the moneyline, the best odds in the AAC and the 13th-best odds among all college basketball squads.

Head to Ticketmaster to get tickets to see North Texas play in person!

Thursday's schedule features a road matchup for the Eagles versus the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks. Tipoff is set for 7:30 PM ET.

Eagles NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500 (Bet $100 to win $2500)

Head to BetMGM to place a futures bet today!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Texas Team Stats

The Eagles are 2-0 at home and 0-1 on the road this year.

On offense, North Texas is scoring 85.0 points per game (50th-ranked in college basketball). It is ceding 58.7 points per contest at the other end of the court (125th-ranked).

Looking to place a futures bet on North Texas? Sign up with BetMGM today to make your picks!

North Texas Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-1 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-1 | 0-0 | 1-0 North Texas has one loss against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the fifth-most in the country.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Team Leaders

Desiray Kernal: 15.0 PTS, 2.7 STL, 57.1 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)

15.0 PTS, 2.7 STL, 57.1 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5) Jaaucklyn Moore: 19.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 54.5 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

19.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 54.5 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17) Tommisha Lampkin: 10.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK, 50.0 FG%

10.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK, 50.0 FG% Desiree Wooten: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.