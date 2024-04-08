Currently, the Baylor Bears (2-0) have the 22nd-best odds in all of college basketball to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +4000 on the moneyline.

The Bears suit up against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs in a home game. The game commences at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12. There are no odds set yet for this matchup.

Baylor NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +4000 22nd Bet $100 to win $4000 Preseason +4000 20th Bet $100 to win $4000

Baylor Team Stats

Baylor's +32 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 92.0 points per game (39th in college basketball) while allowing 76.0 per outing (254th in college basketball).

Baylor Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 1-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 0-0

0-0 | 1-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 Against Quadrant 2 teams, Baylor is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most victories.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Baylor Players

Ja'Kobe Walter leads the Bears in scoring, averaging 17.5 points per game.

Josh Ojianwuna paces Baylor with 7.5 rebounds a game, and Rayj Dennis leads the team with 5.0 assists per outing.

Walter hits 2.5 threes per game to lead the Bears.

Dennis leads the team with 4.0 steals per game. Yves Missi collects 2.5 blocks an outing to pace Baylor.

