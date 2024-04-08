The Houston Cougars (2-0) are in the running to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 college basketball season, as oddsmakers have listed them at +2200 on the moneyline, the 10th-best odds among all college basketball teams.

The Cougars are at home against the Stetson Hatters. Tip time is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13. There are currently no odds set for this matchup.

Houston NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +2200 10th Bet $100 to win $2200 Preseason +2200 8th Bet $100 to win $2200

Houston Team Stats

Houston has a +85 scoring differential, topping opponents by 42.5 points per game. It is putting up 83.0 points per game to rank 119th in college basketball and is allowing 40.5 per contest to rank first in college basketball.

Houston Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 2-0

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Houston Players

The Cougars' scoring leader is Emanuel Sharp, who averages 15.5 points per game.

J'wan Roberts paces Houston with 8.0 rebounds per game, and Jamal Shead leads the team with 6.0 assists per contest.

Sharp connects on 3.0 threes per game to lead the Cougars.

Houston's blocks leader is Ja'Vier Francis, who averages 3.0 per game. Mylik Wilson leads the team by averaging 3.0 steals a contest.

