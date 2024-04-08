At the moment, the TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) are listed with the 25th-best odds among all college basketball teams to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +6000 on the moneyline.

The Horned Frogs play at home against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros on Tuesday, November 14 at 8:00 PM ET. Oddsmakers have not yet set odds for this matchup.

TCU NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +6000 25th Bet $100 to win $6000 Preseason +6000 24th Bet $100 to win $6000

TCU Team Stats

TCU has a +55 scoring differential, topping opponents by 27.5 points per game. It is putting up 95.0 points per game to rank 53rd in college basketball and is giving up 67.5 per outing to rank 164th in college basketball.

TCU Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 2-0

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best TCU Players

JaKobe Coles leads the Horned Frogs scoring 19.0 points per game.

TCU is led in rebounding by Emanuel Miller's 8.0 rebounds per game and assists by Avery Anderson III's 5.0 assists per game.

The Horned Frogs are led by Coles from long distance. He knocks down 2.0 shots from deep per game.

Jameer Nelson Jr. leads TCU in both blocks and steals, averaging 1.5 blocks and 4.0 steals per game.

