The Texas A&M Aggies (2-0) currently have the 24th-best odds in all of college basketball to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +5000 on the moneyline.

The Aggies are set to challenge the SMU Mustangs in a road tilt on Tuesday, November 14. This bout starts at 8:00 PM ET. There are currently no odds set for this game.

Texas A&M NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +5000 24th Bet $100 to win $5000 Preseason +5000 22nd Bet $100 to win $5000

Texas A&M Team Stats

Texas A&M has a +39 scoring differential, topping opponents by 19.5 points per game. It is putting up 75.5 points per game to rank 193rd in college basketball and is allowing 56.0 per contest to rank 27th in college basketball.

The Aggies are 1-0 at home and 1-0 on the road this year.

Texas A&M is 1-0 as the favorite and 1-0 as the underdog.

Texas A&M Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 1-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 1-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Texas A&M has one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Texas A&M is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most wins.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Texas A&M Players

The Aggies points and assists leader is Wade Taylor IV. He racks up 18.5 points per game and dishes out 5.0 assists.

Texas A&M's rebounding leader is Henry Coleman III, who averages 9.5 per game.

Taylor makes 2.5 threes per game to lead the Aggies.

Texas A&M's steals leader is Taylor, who grabs 2.0 per game. Tyrece Radford leads the team averaging 0.5 blocks a game.

