Oddsmakers have assigned the Texas Longhorns (1-0) the 14th-best odds among all college basketball teams to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +3000 on the moneyline.

Beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, the Longhorns host the Delaware State Hornets. Texas is favored by 31.5 points (the point total is set at 145.5).

Texas NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +3000 14th Bet $100 to win $3000 Preseason +3000 11th Bet $100 to win $3000

Texas Team Stats

Texas is outscoring opponents by 32.0 points per game with a +32 scoring differential overall. It puts up 88.0 points per game (104th in college basketball) and allows 56.0 per contest (59th in college basketball).

Texas Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Against Quadrant 4 teams, Texas is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 10th-most wins.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Texas Players

The Longhorns' scoring leader is Ithiel Horton, who averages 17.0 points per game.

Ze'Rik Onyema paces Texas with 7.0 rebounds per game, and Tyrese Hunter leads the team with 4.0 assists per contest.

The Longhorns are led by Horton from long distance. He makes 3.0 shots from deep per game.

Texas' steals leader is Brock Cunningham, who collects 3.0 per game. Kadin Shedrick leads the team averaging 3.0 blocks a contest.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.