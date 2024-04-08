The Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-0) currently rank 35th in all of college basketball in terms of their odds to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +8000 on the moneyline.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Red Raiders host the San Jose State Spartans. The two teams take the court at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12. There are currently no odds set for this matchup.

Texas Tech NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +8000 35th Bet $100 to win $8000 Preseason +12500 45th Bet $100 to win $12500

Sign up at BetMGM today to place futures bets on college basketball!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Tech Team Stats

Texas Tech is outscoring opponents by 27.0 points per game with a +27 scoring differential overall. It puts up 73.0 points per game (213th in college basketball) and allows 46.0 per contest (17th in college basketball).

Check out the latest futures and game odds for Texas Tech and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Texas Tech Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Texas Tech is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 10th-most wins.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our links to sign up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to sign up today and catch action all season long!

Best Texas Tech Players

Pop Isaacs leads the Red Raiders scoring 19.0 points per game.

Lamar Washington leads Texas Tech with 4.0 assists a game and Warren Washington paces the team with 12.0 rebounds per matchup.

Isaacs is the top three-point shooter for the Red Raiders, hitting 2.0 per contest.

Texas Tech's steals leader is Isaacs, who collects 2.0 per game. Darrion Williams leads the team averaging 1.0 block a contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.