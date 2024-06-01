Bookmakers don't view the San Antonio Spurs (0-0) as serious championship contenders, with +25000 odds to win it all in as they prepare for the 2023-24 season opener, a matchup at home against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, October 25 at 9:30 PM ET.

Find the latest NBA odds with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Spurs NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +25000 22nd Bet $100 to win $25000 To Make the Finals +15000 - Bet $100 to win $15000 To Make the Playoffs +1100 - Bet $100 to win $1100

Think the Spurs can make a run this season? Put your picks to the test and bet with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spurs Team Stats

The Spurs went 22-60 last year and failed to make the postseason.

The Spurs put up a 14-27 record at home and were 8-33 on the road last year.

San Antonio was 19-59 as underdogs and 3-1 as favorites.

The Spurs were 10-42 in the Western Conference, including 3-13 in the Southwest Division.

The Spurs were perfect (1-0) when favored by more than three points last season, and took home the victory in two games when favored by three or fewer points (2-1).

As a three-point (or fewer) underdog last season, San Antonio put up a 3-3 record. The team also was 16-56 when an underdog of more than three points.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Spurs' Top Players

Tre Jones scored 12.9 points per game and averaged 6.6 assists per game last season.

Zach Collins grabbed 6.4 rebounds per game.

Cedi Osman made 1.5 threes per game a season ago.

Jones collected 1.3 steals per game. Collins averaged 0.8 blocks a contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.