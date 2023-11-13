W7m esports won the BLAST R6 Atlanta Major to become the first back-to-back Major champions in R6

(Gray News) - The BLAST Rainbow Six (R6) Atlanta Major champions, w7m esports, took down LOS in a four-map Grand Final on Sunday. Having won the previous Blast R6 Major in Copenhagen, w7m esports is now the first team to win back-to-back majors in R6. Alongside these two incredible accomplishments, w7m esports also took home $207,000—the majority cut off the $750,000 prize pool.

W7m esports started their tournament run in the Playoffs stage. A Swiss System format saw teams play in best-of-one map matches unless they were on the brink of elimination in which they played a best-of-three. Of the 16 teams that qualified for the Playoffs, w7m esports finished the stage in third position with a 3-1 record, earning them a place in the Finals. Their only match loss was to Geekay Esports.

Fittingly, in the quarterfinal round of the Finals bracket, Geekay Esports was w7m esports’ eager opponent. W7m esports took the first map, Bank, after a decisive 6-0 start on defense that Geekay Esports couldn’t recover from. Geekay then handed w7m esports their second map loss of the tournament on Clubhouse (4-7). Unfazed, w7m esports took a 7-3 win on Oregon to beat Geekay Esports and move on to the Semifinals.

In the semifinals, G2 Esports couldn’t find a rhythm against w7m esports on Consulate, losing the map 2-7. G2 Esports found something on Oregon, going up 5-2, but couldn’t hold it together. W7m esports won five rounds in a row to win the map 7-5 and claim their spot in the Grand Final against LOS.

LOS take the main stage at the BLAST R6 Atlanta Major Grand Final. (Kirill Bashkirov | Ubisoft / Kirill Bashkirov @ItsKirillVision)

Two Brazilian teams now had a shot at hoisting the BLAST R6 Atlanta trophy. LOS filled the dark horse role, earning their spot in the tournament through a Last Chance Qualifier. Skill was not a question, though, as they had made it through the Playoffs with a 3-1 record and had dispatched DarkZero and FaZe Clan without dropping a map.

Pregame interviews from Júlio ‘Lobin’ Gabriel and Felipe ‘FilepoX’ Lucia showed the two Brazilian teams’ respect for one another as they prepared for the final fight. Consulate was the first map of the series and saw a bit of back and forth. But, an insane shot from Gustavo ‘HerdsZ’ Herdina to finish a 1v2 clutch in round seven was among the reasons w7m esports took the map win.

The second map was Chalet, and w7m esports didn’t take their foot off the gas. A flawless round five and unstoppable aim put them up 2-0 in the series. Hope for LOS was quickly fading.

That is until Gabriel ‘cameram4n’ Hespanhol came to life on Bank. Both teams were trading round wins until round 8 when camerm4n expertly defended the bombsite, taking down three w7m esports players in the process. In round nine, LOS took their first map lead. In round 10, camerm4n pulled off the incredible.

LOS players fell quickly as w7m esports pushed in to take control of the bomb site. Cameram4n was the last one standing in a crucial 1v4 situation. First, he took down HerdsZ, then got the jump on João ‘Jv92′ Vitor. Then he managed to catch Felpe ‘nade’ Ferriera unaware, leaving only FelipoX to be found. With the diffuser down and time ticking away, cameram4n turned a corner, and in the blink of an eye, FelipoX was eliminated. Cameram4m had pulled off the biggest play of the Grand Finals. Jv92 almost followed suit in round 11, but LOS held him off and took their only map win of the Grand Finals.

w7m esports celebrate their victory with the BLAST R6 Atlanta Major trophy. (Jo�o Ferreira // @itsmeERROR | Ubisoft / João Ferreira)

The final map of the series was on Kafe. Big plays and unforgettable clutches can only get a team so far in a tournament before consistency and unwavering skill become necessary. LOS had proven they could turn around a bad situation, but w7m esports was relentless. With a 7-5 final map victory, w7m esports became the 2023 BLAST R6 Atlanta Major Champions.

The tournament can be rewatched on the Rainbow 6 Twitch Channel or the Rainbow Six Esports YouTube channel.

