Nuevo Laredo man who succumbed to COVID-19 not counted as a statistic

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A Nuevo Laredo resident who passed away at a Laredo hospital will not be counted to the statistics in either city.

According to a Nuevo Laredo medical official, anyone who dies at a Nuevo Laredo hospital due to COVID-19, regardless of their place of origin will be counted in their numbers.

However, a City of Laredo spokesperson stated last week that if a patient is not from Laredo, they are not counted in our total numbers

As a result, Humberto Padilla, the man who succumbed to the virus at the Laredo Medical Center last Friday will not be counted in Laredo’s official numbers.

Padilla was initially from Nuevo Laredo and passed away at LMC.

