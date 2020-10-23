Advertisement

City to dedicate park to Jovita Idar

Officials will hold a virtual press conference, to unveil the new and improved Jovita Idar El Progreso Park
File photo: New Jovita Idar “El Progreso” Park(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo will unveil the new amenities and mural at a central Laredo Park.

Officials will hold a virtual press conference, to unveil the improved Jovita Idar El Progreso Park which is located at the 5900 block of Thomas Avenue.

Mayor Saenz and city officials will be in attendance to discuss all of the great features the park has to offer as well as a mural that is dedicated to Jovita Idar.

Idar is a journalist, educator, nurse, and activist who was born in the 80s and dedicated her life to fighting for the rights of Mexican Americans.

The conference will take place on Friday morning at 10:00 a.m.

It will also be streamed on the city’s Facebook page.

