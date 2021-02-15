Multiple vehicle pile up reported on Loop 20
During these wintry weather conditions, black ice could be a contributing factor to a lot of these accidents
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A major vehicle pile-up is reported on Loop 20 just before midnight last night.
Video shows multiple vehicles just piled up on the access road of Loop 20 near Highway 359.
A total of nine cars were involved, but only three cars collided.
According to the Laredo Fire Department, a truck spun and ended up facing south on the northbound lane.
Fortunately, no one was transported to the hospital, but a few vehicles did take some damages.
As a result, Laredo Police closed off several highways to keep drivers safe.
