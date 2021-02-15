Advertisement

Multiple vehicle pile up reported on Loop 20

During these wintry weather conditions, black ice could be a contributing factor to a lot of these accidents
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A major vehicle pile-up is reported on Loop 20 just before midnight last night.

Video shows multiple vehicles just piled up on the access road of Loop 20 near Highway 359.

A total of nine cars were involved, but only three cars collided.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, a truck spun and ended up facing south on the northbound lane.

Fortunately, no one was transported to the hospital, but a few vehicles did take some damages.

As a result, Laredo Police closed off several highways to keep drivers safe.

