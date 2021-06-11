Advertisement

Man facing charges after ignoring accident scene

43-year-old Jose Clemente Gutierrez Jr.
43-year-old Jose Clemente Gutierrez Jr.(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Reyes
Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges after he disregarded officers’ commands to stop as he approached a crash site.

Laredo Police arrested 43-year-old Jose Clemente Gutierrez Jr. and charged him with DWI.

The arrest happened on Wednesday night after a massive car collision took place on Loop 20 in front of the Laredo International Airport.

Laredo Police say Gutierrez was driving a black Chevy Malibu when he drove past officers who were directing traffic during the time.

Gutierrez disobeyed the police officers’ commands and drove through and turned into the airport terminal.

Shortly after police made an arrest.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loop 20 accident
Identities revealed from Loop 20 accident
Bridget Aileen Garcia (Age 34)
Woman accused of stealing cosmetics from H-E-B
Dr. Marte A. Martinez Jr.
Laredo doctor and councilman pays to settle allegations arising from false billing
Six-month-old injured in crash
Six-month-old injured in Loop 20 collision

Latest News

Governor Abbott announces plans to build wall
Governor Abbott announces plans to build border wall
The Golden Heart Project
Drink lemonade and eat pizza for childhood cancer awareness!
w
Cancer awareness
Sister Cities Festival coming back later in the year
Sister Cities Festival coming back later in the year
Salvation Army offers help for homeless during intense heat
Salvation Army offers help for homeless during intense heat