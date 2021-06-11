Man facing charges after ignoring accident scene

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges after he disregarded officers’ commands to stop as he approached a crash site.

Laredo Police arrested 43-year-old Jose Clemente Gutierrez Jr. and charged him with DWI.

The arrest happened on Wednesday night after a massive car collision took place on Loop 20 in front of the Laredo International Airport.

Laredo Police say Gutierrez was driving a black Chevy Malibu when he drove past officers who were directing traffic during the time.

Gutierrez disobeyed the police officers’ commands and drove through and turned into the airport terminal.

Shortly after police made an arrest.

