Mayor speaks on agreement made with Border Patrol

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City of Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz spoke on the city’s arrangement with Border Patrol in regards to how the city deals with migrants arriving to Laredo.

Border Patrol would transport migrants, once they complete processing in Laredo, to a facility that the city is leasing.

The city would then send the migrants on buses to different cities within the state, costing city taxpayers $8,000 a day.

However, the mayor thinks they could be reimbursed at a later time.

The mayor says this will make it easy for everyone involved and is a short-term solution to a long-term problem.

“Of course, the arrangement, again, we felt that this was the best course of action for the City of Laredo at this point of time. Buying time, mind you, if we can’t get reimbursed, obviously it’s unsustainable and at some point, we got to stop this and seek other relief. Hopefully, by then, we’re hoping, maybe the Biden Administration will attend to the border and stop this,” he said on the Digital News Desk.

