Advertisement

Mayor speaks on agreement made with Border Patrol

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City of Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz spoke on the city’s arrangement with Border Patrol in regards to how the city deals with migrants arriving to Laredo.

Border Patrol would transport migrants, once they complete processing in Laredo, to a facility that the city is leasing.

The city would then send the migrants on buses to different cities within the state, costing city taxpayers $8,000 a day.

However, the mayor thinks they could be reimbursed at a later time.

The mayor says this will make it easy for everyone involved and is a short-term solution to a long-term problem.

“Of course, the arrangement, again, we felt that this was the best course of action for the City of Laredo at this point of time. Buying time, mind you, if we can’t get reimbursed, obviously it’s unsustainable and at some point, we got to stop this and seek other relief. Hopefully, by then, we’re hoping, maybe the Biden Administration will attend to the border and stop this,” he said on the Digital News Desk.

To see the whole interview, you can find it here.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Saunders lands man in hospital
Saturday morning accident sends man to hospital
Car crashes onto south Laredo property
Car crashes onto south Laredo property
City reports 793 active coronavirus cases
Teenager sent to hospital after accident with trailer
Teenager sent to hospital after accident with trailer
LISD Middle School New Teachers at the New Teacher’s Orientation.
LISD welcomes new educators to its district

Latest News

UISD following new TEA guidelines
UISD explains how they seek to incorporate TEA Guidelines in new school year
UISD following new TEA guidelines
UISD TEA Guidance
Migrants rush into tractor-trailer in Laredo
Video shows migrants rushing into tractor-trailer
Migrants rush into tractor-trailer in Laredo
Migrants Getting Into Tractor Trailer