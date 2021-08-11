Advertisement

Laredo City Council approves to file temporary restraining order against governor’s mask mandate order

city of laredo
city of laredo(TELEMUNDO)
By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo takes the first step in going against Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order, which prohibits mask mandates.

During an emergency meeting held Wednesday night, Council voted to file a temporary restraining order against Gov. Abbott and the State seeking to repeal executive order GA-38.

Council said If it does not hear back from the State by Friday another emergency meeting will be held.

During that meeting, Council will move forward with mandating face coverings in public schools and city buildings.

Council said they are prepared to face legal action by the Governor.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Greg Abbott has said there will be no government-imposed shutdowns or mask mandates.
Gov. Abbott announces actions to slow rising COVID-19 cases
Police investigating death of a woman
Laredo Police identify victim in 8th homicide of the year
33-year-old Brenda Johana Ruiz
Woman accused of stealing meat from grocery store
File photo
UISD announces updated dress code for new school year
UISD
UISD to hold special meeting

Latest News

Source: AP Newsroom
Accident causes closure of Santa Maria Avenue
File photo: City Hall
City council holds emergency meeting to address COVID cases
Canine stops alleged human smuggling attempt
Canine stops alleged human smuggling attempt
Police investigating death of a woman
Laredo Police identify victim in 8th homicide of the year