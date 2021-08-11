Laredo City Council approves to file temporary restraining order against governor’s mask mandate order

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo takes the first step in going against Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order, which prohibits mask mandates.

During an emergency meeting held Wednesday night, Council voted to file a temporary restraining order against Gov. Abbott and the State seeking to repeal executive order GA-38.

Council said If it does not hear back from the State by Friday another emergency meeting will be held.

During that meeting, Council will move forward with mandating face coverings in public schools and city buildings.

Council said they are prepared to face legal action by the Governor.

