Laredo Police investigating death on Cornell Drive
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a death that happened on the city’s northside.
It happened on Tuesday night at around 5:30 p.m. when officers were dispatched to the 9000 block of Cornell Drive.
Police arrived at the residence and found a woman dead inside the property.
The case is being investigated by the Laredo Police Department Crimes Against Persons team.
Laredo Police say they will release more details on a later time.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.