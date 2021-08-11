Laredo Police investigating death on Cornell Drive

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a death that happened on the city’s northside.

It happened on Tuesday night at around 5:30 p.m. when officers were dispatched to the 9000 block of Cornell Drive.

Police arrived at the residence and found a woman dead inside the property.

The case is being investigated by the Laredo Police Department Crimes Against Persons team.

Laredo Police say they will release more details on a later time.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.