UISD board approves 30-day mask mandate

File photo
File photo(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo’s largest school district approves a 30-day mask mandate for its campuses despite Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order which prohibits mask mandates.

Late Thursday, United Independent School District announced it will require students, parents, staff and visitors to wear face masks at all of its facilities and buses.

The board of trustees approved the move during Thursday night’s special called board meeting.

UISD’s mask mandate goes into effect Monday August 16, 2021.

After 30 days the board will meet to address the matter once again.

Before making a decision, the board heard comments and concerns on both sides of the issue for close to two hours.

After about an hour in executive session, the board came out and announced its 30-day mask policy.

