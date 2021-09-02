Advertisement

Livis Mexicue introduces traditional mexican recipes with barbeque style

By KGNS Style
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A new food truck has been rolling its way across the streets of Laredo.

If your eyes become bigger than your stomach, Livis Mexicue is the reason why.

As part of its soft opening, David Ovalle, known as D-Rock, came on to show what makes Livis Mexicue a must-stop for anyone feeling the temptations of a barbeque-style Mexican dish.

You don’t want to miss what’s on the menu, as David explains.

